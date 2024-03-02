Chinese-built light rail project inaugurated in Nigeria's state of Lagos

ABUJA, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The first phase of a Chinese-built state-of-the-art light rail project in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos was inaugurated Thursday by President Bola Tinubu, opening a new chapter in addressing the challenges of traffic congestion and commuting delays that have long plagued the country's economic powerhouse.

Undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in 2021, the transformative Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project is 26.5 km long with eight stations.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos, Tinubu described the project as "a dream realized and a fulfillment of years of hard work and dedication by successive governments."

The president, who later led an inaugural ride on the Red Line train, also witnessed the contract signing ceremony for the construction of the second phase of the LRMT Red Line project by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority and the CCECC.

In December 2022, the CCECC completed the 13-km-long first phase of the construction of the LRMT Blue Line project, which aims to complement the entire Red Line initiative.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun said the project demonstrated a people-centered initiative, calling for a stronger partnership between the two friendly nations to enhance development with "resilience to overcome difficulties."

"All the stations are live and ready to receive passengers," said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, at the ceremony, adding the completion of the project heralds a new dawn for transportation in the state and promises swift, reliable, and comfortable commuting experiences for millions of residents.

