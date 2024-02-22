BRI drives strong Africa-China relations, Ghanaian expert says

Xinhua) 08:36, February 22, 2024

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows the Shenzhen Energy Gas Turbine Power Plant Project in Tema city, east of Accra, capital of Ghana. (Photo courtesy of Shenzhen Energy/Handout via Xinhua)

ACCRA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The strong and growing Africa-China relations could be partly attributed to the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a Ghanaian expert has said.

Paul Frimpong, executive director of the Africa-China Center for Policy and Advisory, a think tank based in Ghana, told Xinhua in a written interview that Africa has been benefiting from the BRI to boost infrastructure development.

The BRI is important for Africa because primary infrastructure bottlenecks in energy, water, sanitation, telecommunications, and transportation, and low access to electricity need to be removed for the continent to achieve its goals of boosting intra-African trade, Frimpong said.

"African infrastructure and economic growth may be unified and expedited due to China's participation in infrastructure projects on the continent. Multiple countries across the continent have benefited tremendously from these relations with China," he said.

This photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a section of the Nairobi Expressway built by China Road and Bridge Corporation in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

"BRI is already helping Africa to improve infrastructure to make it easier to conduct more intraregional and international trade, lower business costs, increase Africa's domestic and international competitiveness, and thereby experience economic success and sustained growth," Frimpong added.

Frimpong said the interconnectivity on the continent provided by Chinese-built projects aligns with Africa's ambitions for the next 50 years, including achieving inclusive social and economic growth by ending poverty, inequalities of income and opportunity, and creating decent jobs, among others.

Besides the economic cooperation, he said, China and African countries are connected by their shared desire to advance the South-South agenda.

"Countries of the Global South broadly applaud China's resolve to forge partnerships based on equality and respect and its commitment to refraining from meddling in domestic issues," Frimpong added.

