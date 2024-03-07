CPPCC members interviewed before 2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 09:34, March 07, 2024

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Huang Baorong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Zheng Jun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Zhang Haihua, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

An Ting, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Tang Xudong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Shu Yong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Journalists raise hands to ask questions during an interview attended by members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Journalists work during an interview attended by members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Mei Yu, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Deng Lin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)