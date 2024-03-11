China's top political advisory body concludes annual session, pooling strength for modernization

Xinhua) 08:13, March 11, 2024

Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng attend the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, concluded its annual session on Sunday, calling on political advisors to contribute to great unity and solidarity and pool strength for advancing Chinese modernization.

Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng attended the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, which gathered more than 2,000 political advisors.

The meeting was presided over by Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors had been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

The meeting called on all the participating organizations of the CPPCC, its committees at all levels, and political advisors to rally more closely around the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and open up new prospects for the CPPCC's endeavors in the new era.

Over the past year, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core united and led the whole Party and the entire nation to work hard and march forward bravely, successfully achieving the main goals for economic and social development, and leading the great ship of China to navigate through waves and move forward courageously, Wang said in his address.

These achievements received high praise from all CPPCC National Committee members, he added.

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the CPPCC's establishment. Wang said that over the past 75 years, the CPPCC, under the leadership of the CPC, has traversed a glorious course in its efforts toward founding and developing the People's Republic of China, exploring the path of reform, and realizing the Chinese Dream.

Wang emphasized the need for the CPPCC to enhance its capacity for political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

Calling for dedication, responsibility, and commitment in the journey toward Chinese modernization, he urged political advisors to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. Wang delivered a speech at the meeting on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

