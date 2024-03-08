China's top political advisory body holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body on Thursday held its second plenary meeting of the annual session.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, 14 members of the CPPCC National Committee shared their views.

Ning Jizhe said more policies should be rolled out to maintain steady economic growth, calling for making every effort to expand domestic demand.

Chen Qun said it was necessary to give enough room for a free-exploration style of basic research, and encourage researchers to find valuable scientific or technological issues.

Yi Gang called for the promotion of high-level opening up in the financial sector to safeguard the country's financial and economic security.

Sima Hong said the high-quality development requires the support of a modern industrial system, highlighting the need to build an industrial system with sci-tech innovation as the guide and advanced manufacturing as the backbone.

Describing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta as a major undertaking, Che Jun said efforts should be made to further synergize regional strategies and promote the construction of demonstration zones.

Wang Lu shared his views on boosting the industry of new materials. He highlighted the need to speed up the forming of a sci-tech innovation layout covering the main categories of new materials and clusters of key industries.

Other political advisors shared their views on agricultural modernization, new types of consumption, grain production, sci-tech financial system, education, private enterprises, elderly-care services, and childbirth services.

