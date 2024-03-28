China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 10:30, March 28, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, chairs the 17th meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 17th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang stressed that it is important to have an accurate understanding of the CPC Central Committee's general arrangement for work in 2024 and implement the CPPCC National Committee's plan for its consultation work meticulously.

He also called on political advisors to carry out in-depth research and contribute their wisdom to the promotion of high-quality development and the advancement of Chinese modernization.

The meeting deliberated and approved a document on the handling of key proposals put forward by political advisors at the recently concluded annual session of the CPPCC National Committee and the celebration plan of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the CPPCC.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary, Wang noted that the CPPCC will uphold and enhance the Party's leadership throughout the whole process and in all aspects of its work, and strengthen its role as a specialized consultative body.

