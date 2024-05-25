China's political advisors discuss fortifying strong sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 15:00, May 25, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 19th fortnightly consultation session held by the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Friday held a fortnightly consultation session to discuss forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the session.

To foster a strong sense of community and a shared sense of belonging for the Chinese nation, it is imperative to follow the guidance of the core socialist values and promote interactions, exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups, Wang said.

Calling for increased research and proposals in this regard, Wang urged political advisors to contribute their insights toward building China's independent systems of historical records, discourse, and theory for the community of the Chinese nation.

Ten political advisors and experts voiced their opinions at the meeting. Highlighting the role of civilization, culture, and language, they called for constant efforts to nurture a shared sense of belonging for the Chinese nation.

They also proposed efforts to forge a strong cultural identity and promote high-quality development of ethnic minority areas, among others.

