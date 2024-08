We Are China

Villagers dry agricultural products in county of Yichun, E China

Xinhua) 08:50, August 27, 2024

Villagers dry agricultural products in Lutian Village of Tonggu County, Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows villagers drying agricultural products in Lutian Village of Tonggu County, Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

