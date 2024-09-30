Foreign diplomats visit SW China's Guizhou, enjoy friendly football match

Xinhua) 15:06, September 30, 2024

Croatian Ambassador to China Dario Mihelin (C) is seen during a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. A total of 24 diplomats stationed in China visited Guizhou Province from Friday to Sunday, during which time they enjoyed traditional ethnic songs, visited a local craftsmanship workshop and attended a friendly football match with a local amateur team in Rongjiang County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Members of foreign diplomats team visit a local market during a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Diplomats from Argentina are seen during a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Members of foreign diplomats team are seen during a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Members of foreign diplomats team visit a local market during a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A diplomat gives a thumbs-up during a friendly football match event between foreign diplomats team and a local amateur team in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

