SW China's Guizhou attracts international extreme sports lovers

Xinhua) 10:24, September 25, 2024

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament kicked off on Tuesday on the world's highest bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, attracting 30 enthusiasts from 18 countries and regions.

Located in the heart of southwestern China, Guizhou has built a number of world-class bridges to enhance international connectivity and accelerate economic development. Among these are the 565-meter Beipanjiang Bridge, the tallest bridge in the world, and the Balinghe Bridge, renowned for low-altitude skydiving. Both bridges have become popular destinations for high-altitude extreme sports enthusiasts.

"Guizhou is a Kingdom of Bridges, and it's an unforgettable experience to return and challenge two world-class bridges," said Jepi Dekam, a 39-year-old stuntman from the Netherlands. This was his second time leaping from the world's highest bridge.

For Benjamin Samuel Schwartz, an American experiencing Guizhou for the first time, it was equally thrilling. He noted that the heights he has jumped from in the United States were over 100 meters, but here, the jumps were several times higher.

Guizhou's world-class bridges and high-altitude sports tourism projects have made it a must-visit destination for extreme sports lovers, continuously drawing in new adventurers.

Kubo Annatsu, a Japanese extreme sports enthusiast who has attempted low-altitude skydiving in the U.S., Italy, and Switzerland, came to Guizhou with her 62-year-old father to experience the unique challenges of these bridges.

"Both bridges are incredibly high and beautifully designed, blending architectural mechanics with natural ecology," she said, standing on the bridge, ready to jump. With the wind in her face and her heart full of anticipation, she described a sense of freedom that could only come from such a high-altitude leap.

Yao Bin, director of the Culture, Sports, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau of Liupanshui City, expressed the hope that international sports events like high-bridge parachute jumping would introduce Guizhou to the world. He also aspires to create a broader platform for individuals willing to push their limits and embrace extreme challenges.

