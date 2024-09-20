We Are China

Guizhou strives to upgrade transportation system

Xinhua) 16:26, September 20, 2024

This photo shows a homestay near the Daxiaojing grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

In recent years, Guizhou Province has strived to upgrade its transportation system with an eye toward modernity and connectivity. Currently, more than 30,000 bridges have been built or are under construction in the province.

Today, Guizhou boasts about half of the world's 100 highest bridges. Some not only help shorten travel time from major cities to scenic spots but also become tourist attractions.

A villager select peppers at a homestay near the Daxiaojing grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A drone photo shows people visiting the "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows a bamboo raft carrying tourists at a scenic spot near the Daxiaojing grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo shows an astronomic telescope at the "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows the Daxiaojing grand bridge on the expressway linking Pingtang and Luodian in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone shows the Daxiaojing grand bridge on the expressway linking Pingtang and Luodian in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo shows the "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Visitors have fun at a scenic spot near the Daxiaojing grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo shows a bamboo raft carrying tourists at a scenic spot near the Daxiaojing grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo shows restaurants and homestay at a scenic spot near the Daxiaojing grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone shows the "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

