Local dedicated to searching and protecting old varieties of crops in SW China

Xinhua) 09:23, September 24, 2024

This combo drone photo shows terraced fields during spring ploughing season on May 19, 2024 (above) and terraced fields during autumn harvest season on Sept. 18, 2024 in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi, 52, hailing from Shangzhong Town of Liping County, is the first college graduate in his village. Yang once served as a grassroots civil servant for years after graduation.

In 2012, Yang resigned his job and has been determined to focus on the searching and protection for old varieties of crops such as rice, beans, vegetables, etc. In the past 12 years, he visited many habitats of Dong ethnic group, and built two seed museums to preserve, plant and protect the seeds he found in these areas.

He is also dedicated to promoting the planting of these old varieties in about 100 villages in Liping County. He built a cooperative and guided farmers to increase their income relaying on organic agriculture.

Yang Zhengxi (R) helps villagers weed in a field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi checks the growth of paddy rice in a terraced field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi (1st L) helps villagers harvest paddy rice in a terraced field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi (L) helps villagers air rice in a terraced field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi (L) and a villager show newly harvested organic paddy rice in a field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi arranges old varieties of paddy rice at a seed museum in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi checks the preservation of seeds of paddy rice at a seed museum in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi helps villagers harvest paddy rice in a terraced field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi helps villagers plough in a terraced field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi (2nd L) introduces to people his business operation situation in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi and his wife introduce paddy rice products through livestreaming at a seed museum in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi (L) introduces to a villager the advantage of planting organic paddy rice in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi (R) introduces to a villager the advantage of planting organic paddy rice in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi shows the seeds of pinto beans preserved in a seed museum in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Zhengxi helps villagers plough in a terraced field in Yangdong Village, Shangzhong Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

