Xingyi UNESCO geopark in Guizhou opens to public

Ecns.cn) 14:04, September 25, 2024

Natural scenery of Malinghe Canyon in Xingyi UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingyi city of Qianxi'nan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)

The canyon features waterfalls, deep caves, and shaped calcium sediments on both faces of its steep cliffs. The Xingyi UNESCO Global Geopark officially opened to the public on Tuesday.

Natural scenery of Malinghe Canyon in Xingyi UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingyi city of Qianxi'nan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)

