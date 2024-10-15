Mount Fanjing in southwest China inscribed in IUCN Green List

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2024 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

GUIYANG, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been officially included in the Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), said local authorities in Tongren City on Sunday.

The Green List is a global program established by the IUCN in order to promote biodiversity conservation based on protected and conserved areas. It serves as a global standard for measuring the management status of such areas.

The inclusion of the Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in the IUCN Green List signifies international recognition of its conservation achievements and its significant role in global biodiversity conservation, according to authorities in Tongren, where the mountain is located.

The IUCN plans to announce the new list of protected and conserved areas included in the Green List for 2024 at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16), which is scheduled to be held in Colombia in late October.

Mount Fanjing is a World Heritage Site that covers an area of 775 square kilometers. It not only provides an important glimpse into geological evolution in southern China but also serves as an ecological security barrier in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

Mount Fanjing boasts a typical and intact ecosystem of the Central Asian subtropical primeval forests, with 7,925 species of wild plants and animals. It is home to many ancient relict plants and rare and endangered species such as Guizhou golden monkey and Abies fanjingshanensis.

