Culture Fact: Poetic Longnan, A Southern-style City in Northwestern China

Ecns.cn) 09:09, September 13, 2024

Longnan City in Northwest China's Gansu Province is a city of a unique contrast: to northern Chinese, it embodies the gentle and soft qualities of the Southern cities, while to southern Chinese, it reflects the rugged and bold nature of the Northern region.

Here, you’ll find the enchanting Tianchi Lake in Wenxian County, dazzling Wanxiang karst cave in Wudu District, and beautifully romantic Guan’e Valley in Dangchang County. Let’s explore Longnan together with AI and experience its distinctive charm.

