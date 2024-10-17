We Are China

Ancient village complex well preserved in NW China's Gansu

Ecns.cn) 16:24, October 17, 2024

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024, shows the Zhangba ancient village in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Located in Longnan City, the Zhangba ancient village is crisscrossed with ravines and valleys, and surrounded by lush forests. The local climate is warm and humid. It is one of the most intact traditional ancient villages in Gansu Province.

