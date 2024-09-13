Father and son witness development in S China's village over past decade

Xinhua) 11:24, September 13, 2024

Liang Anhe records his son Liang Xiuqian's purchase of motor vehicles on the wall at Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2019.

Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic-minority hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. The impassable mountains and rugged landscape used to render locals extremely poor, but villagers Liang Anhe, 74, and his son Liang Xiuqian, 45, have witnessed great changes and development in the village over the past decade.

The senior Liang had raised his children with scanty salaries from labors at his 0.13-hectare filed and serving as a substitute teacher at a primary school. The junior Liang, once a migrant worker, returned to the village over ten years ago and kept searching for opportunities of fortune in various walks of life. He became a leader of the fruit planting cooperative incorporated at the village in 2017.

Thanks to supporting efforts from pertinent authorities, Wuying has undergone significant changes over recent years, with the establishment of new classroom buildings, cultural corridors, public squares as well as a women's night school and an education fund.

As a teacher at the women's night school, the senior Liang guides students there in learning, tree planting, and event hosting. The junior Liang, for his part, spearheads with the local Lusheng (a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument) team as it wins honor for the village from various art competitions. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

