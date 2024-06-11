First national 'Class Super League' friendly match kicks off in Guizhou
The drone photo shows an aerial view of a friendly match held between the school teams from Xizang Autonomous Region and Guizhou Province in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, June 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Qu Honglun)
It is the opening event of the first national "Class Super League" (or Banchao) friendly match in 2024.
Children from the Qomolangma Snow Eagle Team from Shanghai Experimental School in Shigatse city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and the Banchao Team from Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province participated in the friendly match.
Members of the Banchao Team (red) compete with members of Qomolangma Snow Eagle Team in a friendly match in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024.(Photo: China News Service/ Qu Honglun)
Members of the Qomolangma Snow Eagle Team (white) compete with members of the Banchao team in a friendly match in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Qu Honglun)
Members of the Qomolangma Snow Eagle Team (white) compete with members of the Banchao team in a friendly match in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Qu Honglun)
The two teams take a group photo after the game. (Photo: China News Service/ Qu Honglun)
Football fans gather to watch the game. (Photo: China News Service/ Qu Honglun)
