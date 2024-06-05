China edge Vietnam in Huashan Cup opener

XI'AN, China, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yudong's goal helped China's U-19 national football team beat Vietnam 1-0 on the opening day of the Huashan Cup here on Tuesday.

The hosts took an early lead following midfielder Wang's long-range shot in the 10th minute.

Wang, one of the team's key playmakers, had several more attempts on goal but failed to increase China's lead.

In the second half, Vietnam made some attacking substitutions and began to press the hosts. China lost midfielder Huang Ming to injury in the 69th minute, and changed their formation to look to maintain their advantage.

Thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Yao Haoyang in the dying minutes, the host nation took a narrow win.

"Some of our players were nervous on the pitch as they were called up to the national team for the first time. For me, I will adjust the team as soon as possible," said China head coach Dejan Durdevic afterwards.

"The Huashan Cup is an opportunity for us to test formations and improve skills for the preparation of the U-20 Asian Cup," added the Serbian, who also coached China men's U-23 national team at last year's Hangzhou Asiad.

With China hosting next year's AFC U-20 Asian Cup, the team has qualified automatically for the tournament.

In the day's other game, South Korea were held to a 1-1 draw by Uzbekistan. Ravshan Khayrullaev helped the central Asian nation take the lead in the 24th minute, but Korea substitute Jin Jun-seo equalized with a penalty in the second half.

China will meet Uzbekistan on Saturday, while South Korea will take on Vietnam that same day.

Launched in 2015, the Huashan Cup is a tournament organized by the Chinese Football Association (CFA). This is the first time that the Huashan Cup has been held since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

