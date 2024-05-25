China to host 2025 AFC U20 men's Asian Cup

Xinhua) 14:22, May 25, 2024

DUBAI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Friday that China would host the 2025 AFC U20 men's Asian Cup.

In an AFC statement, the AFC Competitions Committee held at Al Ain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), decided to award the hosting rights of the 2025 U20 Asian Cup to the Chinese Football Association, while the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup has been awarded to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

In addition, following FIFA's decision to organize both men's and women's editions of the FIFA U17 World Cup annually from 2025, the AFC also approved the new reforms to the AFC U17 Asian Cup, to organize the qualifiers and finals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup annually.

