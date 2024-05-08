China eases past Australia in AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup opener

May 08, 2024

JAKARTA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Li Yuhan produced an attacking masterclass as she led China to a 3-0 win over Australia in their opening Group B match in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup held in Indonesia on Tuesday.

From the onset, Li dominated the left wing, consistently outmaneuvering Australian defender Isabella Hoyos. China's initial scoring opportunity came just two minutes into the game when Li bypassed Hoyos to set up Zhang Kecan, though her shot was thwarted by Australia's goalkeeper Caoimhe Bray.

China broke through three minutes later. Li once again escaped Hoyos and delivered a precise low cross, which Zhou Xinyi converted into the opening goal. Australia attempted to leverage the windy conditions with long-range efforts from Kiera Meyers and Sienna Dale, but Chinese goalkeeper Hou Shumei confidently handled the challenges.

In the second half, China maintained its aggressive play, doubling the lead in the 63rd minute. Li's attempt hit the bar, but substitute Xiao Jiaqi was quick to react, controlling the rebound and firing it into the top corner.

Li was central to another key moment in the 72nd minute, hitting the bar again. However, China's persistence paid off in the 77th minute when Zhang charged forward to score the third goal, sealing the match.

The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup hosts eight teams, with China placed in Group B alongside Australia, Japan, and Thailand.

