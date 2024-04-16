Guizhou's 'Village Super League' draws global football enthusiasts

GUIYANG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- In a lively football match held on Saturday evening, the "Village Super League" in southwest China's Guizhou Province saw the clash between the international students' team from Guizhou University and the Jiangxi rice noodle team from Shangrao City. Ultimately, the Jiangxi team clinched victory with a 4-2 win.

The league, known for its energetic and joyful atmosphere, continues to incorporate international elements, drawing fans globally to appreciate the allure of football.

In a display of cultural pride, 118 international students from 37 countries and regions paraded around the arena. These students not only showcased their cultures but also offered a variety of traditional foods and performed folk songs and dances, providing a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Altima Mezui, the 31-year-old goalkeeper of Guizhou University's international student football team, is a second-year graduate student from Gabon majoring in international trade at Guizhou University. He reflected on the game, describing it as an enjoyable experience to play at the birthplace of the "Village Super League."

"Like villagers in Rongjiang County, we Africans also have a deep passion for football. It constantly brings surprises, fosters friendships, and introduces us to new acquaintances. If given the chance, we'll strive to perform even better in the next 'Village Super League'," Mezui expressed optimistically.

David Geary, a 31-year-old British teaching assistant at Guizhou University's School of Physical Education, participated in four games during the 2024 season, playing for both the Liubaitang Village football team and the international student team.

Against the Jiangxi rice noodle team, Geary utilized his league experience to adjust team tactics effectively, contributing to the team's performance.

Geary, who considers Guizhou his first home, emphasized the league's grassroots appeal.

"We hope that the 'Village Super League' can maintain its original flavor and 'grassroots' characteristics, and continue to present wonderful football galas to the world with a 'down-to-earth' way of hosting games," he remarked, echoing a sentiment shared by many involved in the league.

