Feature: Specially reserved seat for passed football fan of Beijing Guoan

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A record-setting crowd of 53,898 filled the newly renovated Beijing Workers' Stadium on Friday, as Beijing Guoan faced defending champions Shanghai Port in their first home match of the 2024 Chinese Super League season.

Among the throngs of passionate fans, one seat remained conspicuously empty, with a snowflake pattern printed on its backrest. It was reserved in memory of Yang Xue, a devoted Beijing Guoan supporter who succumbed to illness and passed away the previous Tuesday.

Yang Xue, whose given name means snow in Chinese, was a member of Beijing Guoan's fan organization and fervently supported the team for 19 years - nearly half her life. Remarkably, she didn't miss a single home game during several CSL seasons and had visited nearly all home stadiums of the CSL teams, including international venues like Bernabeu, Camp Nou, and Lusail.

On March 2, Yang and her husband traveled to Hebei Province for Beijing Guoan's season opener against the Cangzhou Mighty Lions. She continued to support her team a week later at their second away game against Shandong Taishan, despite her declining health.

Initially experiencing back pain after the Spring Festival holiday in February, Yang was later found to have a rare tumor, which was diagnosed as an aggressive form of cancer.

Facing such a dire prognosis, Yang fought valiantly, clinging to hope and undergoing treatment. In her final days, even as she was supported by a medical ventilator, she continued to follow Beijing Guoan's matches and post-game interviews online, drawing encouragement and well-wishes from the online community.

"There will be a star in the shape of a snowflake in the sky to bless you all," Yang left her last words on social media.

On Wednesday, the club put the snowflake patterns on the seat that was always taken in recent years by season ticket holder Yang, Section 109 Row 7 Seat 6.

"The seat is permanently reserved for Yang, which will be unavailable for any event in the future," Zhou Jinhui, the chairman of Beijing Guoan Football Club, introduced.

On March 31, during a match against Wuhan Three Towns, Guoan players displayed a jersey bearing the message "Cheer Up Yang Xue" as a tribute.

"I want to send my heartfelt condolence and a big hug to Yang's family. This is a difficult time for them. Our team needs to give them some strength," Beijing Guoan head coach Ricardo Soares noted on Qingming, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on Thursday this year.

Chinese people mourn their deceased family members and worship their ancestors during the Qingming holiday.

Before Friday's game, the stadium was filled with the melody of "The Brightest Star in the Night Sky," as players and fans illuminated the venue with their phone flashlights, creating a starry sky in memory of Yang, a moment that moved many to tears.

