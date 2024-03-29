Former vice head of Chinese Football Association stands trial for bribery

March 29 (Xinhua)

WUHAN, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Li Yuyi, a former vice-president of the Chinese Football Association stood trial Friday at the Intermediate People's Court of Jingzhou in central China's Hubei Province.

Li stood accused of taking bribes.

According to prosecutors, Li took undue advantages of various positions he formerly held in Shanghai, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Association Super League Co., Ltd from 2004 to 2021 to assist others in matters such as football club relegation and project contracting. He was found to have received money and valuables worth over 12 million yuan (about 1.69 million U.S. dollars) in return.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 40 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

