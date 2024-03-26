China defender Zhang backtracks on retirement claim

TIANJIN, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's veteran defender Zhang Linpeng has changed his decision to retire from international football, choosing to stay with the Chinese side that is struggling in its FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 34-year-old, who claimed he was considering retirement from the national team after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Singapore last Thursday in the World Cup qualifier, is now with the Chinese side in Tianjin to prepare for the two sides' rematch on Tuesday.

"I think it's time for me to call it a day on my international career," he said in despondency after the Singapore game, claiming the result was unacceptable.

Now, he has changed his mind after talks with the team's coaching staff, he said.

"Thanks to communication with the coaching group, I realized that retirement was not the only option," he said.

"I decided to stay on. As long as the national team needs me, I will go all out and hold on to the end," he said.

"I originally meant to make room for young players. I am sure they can fill the vacancy that I intended to leave," he said of his retirement claim.

"What I said might have brought some impact to the team. I should have paid more attention to the way that I expressed my intention," he added.

China now sits third in Group C of the Asian World Cup qualifying tournament with a 2-1 win away to Thailand, a 3-0 home loss to South Korea and a 2-2 tie with Singapore.

South Korea leads the group with seven points. Thailand ranks second with four points after prevailing 3-1 at Singapore and drawing 1-1 at South Korea. Singapore stays last with one point.

The top two finishers of the group will advance to the 18-team third stage of the Asian qualifying tournament.

