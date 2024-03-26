Highlights of U20 int'l friendly match between China, Indonesia

Xinhua) 11:12, March 26, 2024

Xu Junchi (L) of China vies with Dony Tri Pamungkas of Indonesia during the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Players greet each others before the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Xiahezhati Wujiahemaiti (2nd R) vies with Welberlieskott De Jardim (3rd R) of Indonesia during the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Zhong Wen (C) of China celebrates after scoring during the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Zhong Wen (C) of China celebrates with teammates after scoring during the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Xiahezhati Wujiahemaiti (R) of China vies with Muh. Mufli Hidayat (L) of Indonesia during the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Players of Indonesia celebrate after scoring during the U20 international friendly match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

