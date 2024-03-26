China coach vows to beat Singapore in World Cup qualifier

Head coach Branko Ivankovic (L) and player Wu Lei of China react during a press conference prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers match between China and Singapore in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China head coach Branko Ivankovic has vowed to beat Singapore in their impending 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home on Tuesday.

In the previous match between the two teams in Singapore last Thursday, Ivankovic's team squandered a 2-0 lead to ultimately draw 2-2, representing a blow to China's World Cup dream.

"It's not easy to play against the same rival in such a short period of time," Ivankovic said at the pre-match conference on Monday. "The result of the last match will be a boost for Singapore, and it's a bigger challenge for us - we have to face the challenge to play a good match."

China currently ranks third in the group with four points, trailing group leader South Korea by three points and behind Thailand on goal difference, while Singapore has only one point.

"Our goal is clear - to win the match tomorrow. We have to win the next two matches to qualify for the final stage of the Asian qualifiers," noted the Croatian coach, who also revealed that all his players are ready and available for the match.

"Tianjin is a football city. We know we will have lots of supporters tomorrow," he added.

China's star forward Wu Lei also expressed his confidence ahead of a must-win match. "At the end of the last match, we were very disappointed. However, after we returned to Tianjin and saw the enthusiastic fans supporting us, we snapped out of our bad mood. We hope we can win the match for them."

Singapore head coach Tsutomu Ogura noted that the weather in Tianjin will be much colder. "We have to adapt to it and do more warm-up. All the Chinese players are very good and experienced. We respect the team a lot."

Ogura admitted that several of his starting players wouldn't play due to injury or suspension. "For me, it's not a problem, we will have other players to play. We won't change our football style," he added.

