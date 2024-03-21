China coach vows all-out efforts in World Cup qualifier against Singapore

Xinhua) 09:59, March 21, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The FIFA World Cup qualifier against Singapore will be a tough test for China, newly-appointed head coach Branko Ivankovic said here on Wednesday.

China returns to World Cup Qualifying action for the first time in 2024 on Thursday when taking on Singapore in the third round of Asian World Cup Qualifying second-round games.

China now stands third in Group C with one victory and one defeat, trailing the group leader South Korea by three points and on par with Thailand but behind on goal difference. The top two teams will proceed to the next round.

"We watched Singapore's previous games. The new coach of Team Singapore will bring a new football philosophy. It will be a tough game and we prepare it with respect," Ivankovic told a pre-game press conference.

China's players have fully learned about the style to play in the training camp and performed with strong cohesion, the 70-year-old Croatian noted.

"Modern football does not restrict players in certain formations, and I hope the players play with passion and deliver my philosophy on the court," he said.

Chinese veteran defender Zhang Linpeng, who also attended the press conference, said that Ivankovic has injected confidence into the team.

"The coach always requires the highest standards, and we will do our best in the game," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)