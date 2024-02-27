China's Village Super League holds friendly match to boost international exchange

Xinhua) 10:08, February 27, 2024

GUIYANG, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Village Super League held an international friendly with a French youth team on Monday, aiming to boost international exchanges and friendship.

The Village Team eventually won 5-4 against the visiting team mainly comprised of youth students and volunteers from France.

The new season of the Village Super League, dubbed "Cun Chao," kicked off in January in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The league already became a hit in China and the world for its popularity and festive atmosphere, and even became a bridge for international exchange.

"It was unforgettable!" said Hamza Belbachir, who scored a hat-trick for the French team, adding that it was his first time playing in front of such a large crowd of audience, and he was deeply touched by the football atmosphere of the local people.

"'Cun Chao' is becoming more and more international," said Dong Yongheng, who won the Golden Boot award in the 2023 league and captained the Village Team.

Dong said that since last summer, the league had gone viral and attracted more foreign audience and players.

"I believe the Village Super League will hold more international events in the future and this will help deepen our friendship with other countries and regions," Dong added.

