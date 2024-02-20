China-aided stadium to host women's football in 13th African Games

ACCRA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) --- The China-aided Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region of Ghana will host women's football in the 13th African Games, according to the organizers on Monday.

The stadium contracted by China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation was commissioned in 2016.

The 13th African Games will be held in Ghana between March 8 and 24.

On February 13, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex, the major sports complex for the game, in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

According to the president, the West African country will host at least 5,000 sportsmen and women, 3,000 officials, and thousands of fans visiting the country amid the Games.

