Students chase football dream in Qumalai, NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 10:34, January 15, 2024

Qumalai county in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province sits at an average altitude of over 4,500 meters. Here, football has become the most popular sport among the local people.

Students receive football training at a school in Qumalai county, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Despite the county's small population of just over 47,000, it is home to over 20 adult amateur football teams and more than 30 youth football teams. These teams have achieved remarkable success, earning numerous accolades for their outstanding performances.

They train in harsh conditions, with an average temperature as low as minus 3.3 degrees Celsius and thin oxygen levels. But the football teams in Qumalai county courageously face these challenges. Their passion for the game empowers them to overcome these obstacles and actively participate in various competitions.

A group photo of football players at a school in Qumalai county, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

In Qumalai county, football is a ubiquitous sight, whether it's on sports fields, school grounds, open pastures, or even streets. Children prioritize saving money for football shoes instead of spending it on snacks. They willingly sacrifice watching cartoons to engage in thrilling matches with their friends.

Football is taught at 13 primary and middle schools across the county. Moreover, 100 skilled primary and middle school students have been chosen to form seven high-level youth football teams, encompassing various age groups, and comprising both boys and girls.

