Feature: How a Chinese youth becomes "Cun Chao" Golden Boot receiver

GUIYANG, China, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Dong Yongheng, 34, once played football for leisure, and now he has become the Golden Boot receiver of China's phenomenal village football league "Cun Chao".

His rise to fame came through the Village Super League, or affectionately known as "Cun Chao" by Chinese fans.

Dong hails from Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, where Cun Chao was held and saw explosive popularity last year for its down-to-earth nature, festive atmosphere, and the locals' pure love for football.

From May to July 2023, 600 to 700 football enthusiasts from 20 county teams took part in the Village Super League. Dong, a member of the Zhongcheng team, scored 15 goals in 13 appearances and received the Golden Boot award as the leading scorer in the league.

Prior to the Village Super League, Dong was a shop owner specializing in steamed rice rolls. He took over the shop from his aunt and once won the top prize in the county's culinary competition in 2022.

He worked hard and stayed in his shop 12 hours per day preparing the food. "Never do it, or do it with heart and soul," he told himself.

This is also the way he treats football.

Dong started to play football in the third grade of primary school. "Some adults in the town often went to my school to play football on the concrete ground. My buddies and I had nothing else to have fun and just followed suit," he recalled.

Without coaches, regular playing fields, or referees, Dong and his friends played football with happiness.

"I couldn't say I was crazy about football. I just wanted to do it well when I got the chance," said Dong.

In 2009, he was admitted to Guizhou Minzu University and joined the school's football team.

At first, he was put on the bench by his coach for a year.

"I paid attention to what the coach taught, practiced hard after class to correct mistakes, and improved my skills through each match," he said.

Under the strict requirements of the coach, he improved his skills by leaps and bounds.

During his sophomore year, he became a top player on the team. In his senior year, his team won the championship in the Guizhou division of the XTEP China University Football League and secured second place in the Southern Division of the league, representing Guizhou Province.

This was the highest honor he had received before Cun Chao.

Reflecting on his university life, Dong played in almost every position on the field and understood the importance of teamwork. "Every member is important, including cheerleaders on the stand," he said.

When scoring a goal in Cun Chao, Dong never took all the credit.

"Without the support and help of my teammates, there would be no chance for me to score," he said.

After graduating from university, Dong returned to his hometown and tried several jobs before selling steamed rice rolls. He never stopped playing football for leisure.

"Since I have chosen football, I must cherish and play every game well," Dong said.

In mid-November 2023, in the first men's football league among counties of Guizhou Province, the Rongjiang team won the championship, and Dong once again won the Golden Boot award with six goals.

"He has become a hero in the eyes of kids and young players in Rongjiang," said Jiang Baihong, one of Dong's friends.

When Cun Chao triggered attention for grassroots football, Dong started to think about whether he could contribute to football development in the county.

Recently, he was appointed as the football consultant of the No. 4 Primary School of Guzhou Town and Zhongcheng Middle School in Rongjiang.

"I used to play football only as a hobby. After Cun Chao went viral, I think I can inspire the younger generation through football," he said.

The new season of Cun Chao kicked off last week, and 62 teams from across the county registered to take part. Dong once again attended this year's competition, and has scored a goal for his team.

"The new teams and new faces in the new season are exciting. I'm looking forward to playing with them," said Dong.

"My football life is complete because of the Village Super League. In the future, I'll try my best to make contributions to youth football development in Rongjiang," Dong added.

