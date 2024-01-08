Village Super League is back in action

(People's Daily App) 16:32, January 08, 2024

The Village Super League (Cun Chao) kicked off its 2024 season in Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province on Saturday. Featuring players from all walks of life, such as farmers, vendors and drivers, the league has expanded to 62 teams, up from 20 in 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)