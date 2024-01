China reveals 26-man Asian Cup squad

Xinhua) 16:00, January 04, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has unveiled the squad lists for this month's Asian Cup on Thursday, with one change to China's 26-player roster.

Compared to China's squad list for a training camp last December, midfielder Li Ke of Beijing Guoan has been replaced by Shanghai Port's Xu Xin.

China coach Aleksandar Jankovic has called up a full-strength team, including Wu Lei, Wu Xi and Wei Shihao.

China, who has been drawn into Group A along with Tajikistan, Lebanon and hosts Qatar, is set to play its opening match against Tajikistan on January 13.

China's 26-man Asian Cup roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Liu Dianzuo, Yan Junling, Wang Dalei, Jian Tao;

Defenders: Jiang Guangtai, Zhang Linpeng, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Liu Yang, Li Lei, Wu Shaocong, Xu Haofeng;

Midfielders: Wu Xi, Xie Pengfei, Liu Binbin, Wang Shangyuan, Gao Tianyi, Xu Xin, Dai Weijun, Lin Liangming, Wang Qiuming;

Forwards: Wu Lei, Wei Shihao, Chen Pu, Tan Long, Zhang Yuning.

