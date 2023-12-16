Highlights of UEFA Europa Conference League
Luka Marin (L) of Zrinjski vies with Matty Cash of Aston Villa during the Group E match between Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Aston Villa of England at 2023-2024 UEFA Europa Conference League in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo by Ermin Zatega/Xinhua)
Josip Corluka (L) of Zrinjski competes for a header with Alex Moreno of Aston Villa during the Group E match between Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Aston Villa of England at 2023-2024 UEFA Europa Conference League in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo by Ermin Zatega/Xinhua)
Ezri Konsa (1st L) of Aston Villa competes for a header during the Group E match between Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Aston Villa of England at 2023-2024 UEFA Europa Conference League in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo by Ermin Zatega/Xinhua)
Players of Aston Villa celebrate their goal during the Group E match between Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Aston Villa of England at 2023-2024 UEFA Europa Conference League in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo by Ermin Zatega/Xinhua)
Nicolo Zanolo (2nd R) of Aston Villa celebrates his goal during the Group E match between Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Aston Villa of England at 2023-2024 UEFA Europa Conference League in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo by Ermin Zatega/Xinhua)
Photos
