China grouped with Japan, S. Korea, UAE at U23 Asian Cup

Xinhua) 14:36, November 24, 2023

DOHA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China faces a tough group at the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup following the official draw in Doha on Thursday.

Group A will see Qatar, Australia, Jordan and Indonesia vying to advance to the quarterfinals.

Japan is the top seed in Group B, with South Korea, United Arab Emirates and China standing in its way, while Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand and Tajikistan are the sides in Group C.

Group D will feature Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia for the April 15 to May 3, 2024 continental showpiece.

The top three finishers will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while the fourth-placed team will participate in a playoff against an opponent from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a chance to compete at the Olympics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)