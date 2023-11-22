2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier: China vs. South Korea

Xinhua) 09:06, November 22, 2023

China's players line up before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Cho Guesung (top R) of South Korea vies for a header with Zhang Linpeng (top C) of China during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hwang Heechan (3rd R) of South Korea is fouled leading to a penalty kick for South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zhu Chenjie (2nd L) of China tries to make a save during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim (C) shows yellow card to Jiang Shenglong (1st L) of China during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Zhang Linpeng (R) of China vies with Hwang Heechan of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Wu Xi (L) of China vies with Lee Kangin of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Li Lei (C) of China chats with his former teammate Kim Min-jae (L) of South Korea before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Supporters of team China cheer for the team before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Supporters of team China cheer for the team before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

China's players line up before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Wei Shihao (L) of China vies with Lee Kangin of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Wei Shihao (R) of China vies with Jung Seunghyun of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Tan Long (R) of China vies with Jung Seunghyun of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

China's players line up before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Cho Guesung (top R) of South Korea vies for a header with Zhang Linpeng (top C) of China during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

China's players pose for group photos before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hwang Heechan (3rd R) of South Korea is fouled leading to a penalty kick for South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

China's players enter the stadium before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)