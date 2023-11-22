2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier: China vs. South Korea
China's players line up before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Cho Guesung (top R) of South Korea vies for a header with Zhang Linpeng (top C) of China during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Hwang Heechan (3rd R) of South Korea is fouled leading to a penalty kick for South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Zhu Chenjie (2nd L) of China tries to make a save during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim (C) shows yellow card to Jiang Shenglong (1st L) of China during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Zhang Linpeng (R) of China vies with Hwang Heechan of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Wu Xi (L) of China vies with Lee Kangin of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Li Lei (C) of China chats with his former teammate Kim Min-jae (L) of South Korea before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Supporters of team China cheer for the team before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Supporters of team China cheer for the team before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
China's players line up before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)
Wei Shihao (L) of China vies with Lee Kangin of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)
Wei Shihao (R) of China vies with Jung Seunghyun of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)
Tan Long (R) of China vies with Jung Seunghyun of South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)
China's players line up before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Cho Guesung (top R) of South Korea vies for a header with Zhang Linpeng (top C) of China during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
China's players pose for group photos before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Hwang Heechan (3rd R) of South Korea is fouled leading to a penalty kick for South Korea during the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
China's players enter the stadium before the Group C match between China and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Preview: China tries to keep momentum in FIFA World Cup qualifier against S. Korea
- Triumph of rural heroines: Chongqing elementary school girls' football team claims national championship
- Messi receives 8th Ballon d'Or award in Paris
- Messi wins record 8th Ballon d'Or, Bonmati claims women's award
- Shanghai Port clinch 2023 Chinese Super League title
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.