Messi receives 8th Ballon d'Or award in Paris

Xinhua) 10:20, October 31, 2023

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st L) reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd L) reacts as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) reacts on stage with his trophy next to his son as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd L) reacts as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award next to his children and Former English football player and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) reacts as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award next to Former English football player and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st L) reacts on stage with his trophy next to his children as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi hugs his son on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st R) arrives with his family at the red carpet of the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st L) reacts on stage with his trophy next to his children as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi arrives at the red carpet of the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st R) arrives with his family at the red carpet of the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st R) arrives with his family at the red carpet of the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd L) reacts as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st L) reacts on stage with his trophy next to his children as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) speaks after he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award next to Former English football player and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (1st L) reacts on stage with his trophy next to his children as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (2nd R) reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) speaks after he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award next to Former English football player and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts on stage with his trophy as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) reacts as he receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award next to Former English football player and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)