Triumph of rural heroines: Chongqing elementary school girls' football team claims national championship

(People's Daily App) 15:35, November 01, 2023

A rural elementary school girls' football team in Chongqing emerged as champions in a national village girls' football league. This remarkable victory marks their first national triumph since the school began its football training program ten years ago.

