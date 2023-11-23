Trending in China | Reviving the craft of making hand-embroidered cuju balls

(People's Daily App) 14:35, November 23, 2023

Artists breathe new life into the centuries-old craft of hand-embroidered cuju balls, showcasing their creativity and skill. Originating from the Tang dynasty (618–907 CE), hand-embroidered cuju balls are adorned with intricate geometric patterns on their round surfaces. Each stitch and thread, meticulously crafted, reflects the artistic dedication of the creators.

