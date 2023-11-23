Home>>
Trending in China | Reviving the craft of making hand-embroidered cuju balls
(People's Daily App) 14:35, November 23, 2023
Artists breathe new life into the centuries-old craft of hand-embroidered cuju balls, showcasing their creativity and skill. Originating from the Tang dynasty (618–907 CE), hand-embroidered cuju balls are adorned with intricate geometric patterns on their round surfaces. Each stitch and thread, meticulously crafted, reflects the artistic dedication of the creators.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yi Embroiderers in SW China Demonstrate Traditional Embroidery Skills
- Pic story of inheritor of Miao embroidery in Guizhou
- Embroidery of Yi ethnic group performed during Milan Fashion Week
- Hong Kong, China hold Turkmenistan in FIFA World Cup qualifier
- 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier: China vs. South Korea
- China head coach Jankovic vows to move forward after loss to S. Korea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.