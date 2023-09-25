Embroidery of Yi ethnic group performed during Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Miao embroidery shows at Milan Fashion Week
- Miao embroiderer takes ethnic intangible heritage to world stage
- A master of Su embroidery
- County in SW China's Yunnan holds exhibition on Yi embroidery
- Cross-stitch embroidery well inherited, brings wealth to local people in Chenggu, NW China's Shaanxi
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.