We Are China

Embroidery of Yi ethnic group performed during Milan Fashion Week

Xinhua) 11:03, September 25, 2023

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Yi ethnic group from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)