China's Miao embroidery shows at Milan Fashion Week

Xinhua) 09:01, September 25, 2023

Models present creations featuring embroidery of Miao ethnic group from southwest China's Guizhou Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

MILAN, Italy/GUIYANG, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring traditional costumes of China's Miao ethnic group and a show with models wearing Miao embroidery boutique clothing kicked off on Sunday in Milan, the fashion capital of Italy.

The event, co-sponsored by the Chinese Consulate General in Milan and Guizhou provincial government during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, offered the audience an opportunity to appreciate the craftsmanship of Miao embroiderers at close quarters.

At Palazzo Clerici, exquisite and colorful Miao traditional costumes and other related handicrafts on display attracted the attention of fashion industry practitioners and audiences.

"Fashion first of all is culture," Raffaela Godi, from the audience, told Xinhua. "This fashion show we just saw is an example of what is culture, art and fashion together."

Noting that both China and Italy have "deep stories and cultures," she said it is important to share this culture in the Miao show, which is "a gift in this fashion week."

The Miao ethnic group residing in southwest China's Guizhou Province has a population of 4.3 million and more than 100 branches.

Miao people use needles and threads to embroider patterns representing nature and the ethnic group's history on their costumes. Due to its artistic charm, techniques and rich culture, Miao embroidery has been recognized as a national-level intangible cultural heritage.

"I hope Miao embroidery's presence at Milan Fashion Week will make it better known to people, and I believe the embroidery will be appreciated on a global stage," said Shi Chuanying, an embroiderer from Taijiang County of Guizhou province.

Shi brought her works to the exhibition in Milan. As an experienced embroiderer, she has led more than 300 local embroiders to make Miao embroidery products exported to France and Italy.

Long Luying, another embroiderer, said she looks forward to finding opportunities for cooperation with costume designers worldwide in order to better inherit and develop Miao embroidery.

Long Youming, director of the Guizhou intangible cultural heritage protection center, said the event is a good way to present traditional Chinese culture and accelerate the industrialization, internationalization and branding of Miao embroidery.

A model presents a creation featuring embroidery of Miao ethnic group from southwest China's Guizhou Province during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

