Yi Embroiderers in SW China Demonstrate Traditional Embroidery Skills

(People's Daily App) 16:38, September 25, 2023

Embroiderers of the Yi ethnic group put their traditional embroidery techniques to good use in order to express the joy of the harvest in the Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province. With a history of more than 1,700 years, Chuxiong Yi embroidery is a proud "fingertip art" and "spiritual flower" of the Yi people.

(Produced by Li Zhuoman)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)