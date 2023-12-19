Football kick-starts new opportunities for rural children in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:56, December 19, 2023

Football has transformed the lives of children in a mountain town in Naxi district, Luzhou city, in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Yu Lin, with 15 years of experience in rural education, became the principal of the Central Primary School in Dagu town in early 2015. He devised a plan to establish a girls' football team, giving the girls in the mountain town another opportunity to develop.

Girls of the Central Primary School in Dagu town, Naxi district, Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, participate in a football training session, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo/Wang Chaoming)

Initially, the parents of the school's students were hesitant to support Yu's proposal, believing football wasn't a viable path, Yu recounted.

To alleviate their concerns, Yu met with them and highlighted the benefits of football, such as enhancing students' all-around development. Eventually, more than 20 parents consented to let their children join the school's girls' football team.

Lacking a football pitch, the girls initially played on a concrete floor. PE teacher Deng Hongjin, who majored in track and field, and math teacher Liu Hong, who learned football techniques online, acted as their coaches.

After six months of training, the girls' football team from the school competed in the spring session of Luzhou city's youth football league in April 2016, finishing second. Later that year, in November, the team won the league's autumn session championship.

Subsequently, the school expanded its football program, introducing courses and establishing a boys' football team to foster a broader interest in the sport among students.

One year later, the primary school earned recognition from China's Ministry of Education as a school specializing in football education.

In 2021, Li Ping succeeded Yu as the school's principal. Under Li's leadership, the school now boasts eight football teams.

Li prioritizes both football training and academic performance. He arranges football training sessions for students in the mornings and evenings, on weekends, and during summer and winter vacations. When students travel out of town for training, the school helps them find nearby schools to attend classes.

In 2021, Liu Liangzhi, a fourth-grader at the Central Primary School in Dagu town, joined a municipal-level football team in Luzhou. Following Li's recommendation, he enrolled in a school in the city.

That same year, he secured first place in the Under-10s category at the provincial finals of the Sichuan Youth Football League and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper.

"The trophy was a great honor for me and represents my dream. I want to play football well and pursue my dream," he said.

With football, children from primary school see a brighter future. Over the past nine years, more than 30 graduates from the school have been enrolled in schools in downtown Luzhou, nine have been admitted to well-known universities, and over 20 have achieved the title of national second-level athlete in football.

This year, Yong Chaolian, a graduate of the school, was admitted to Hebei Sport University in north China's Hebei Province. Upon receiving her college admission notice, she immediately shared her happiness with Li.

Yong and her twin sister were key members of the school's girls' football team. As the team won the championship at the autumn session of Luzhou's youth football league, the sisters were recommended for Luzhou No. 1 High School.

In 2022, the sisters took part in the National Youth Soccer Summer Camp, where their team secured third place.

