China aiming for opening victory at AFC Asian Cup

Xinhua) 10:06, January 13, 2024

DOHA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China goalkeeper Yan Junling said on Friday that the team will spare no effort to win the first game at the AFC Asian Cup.

The quadrennial tournament kicked off on Friday and runs through February 10. China, who is in Group A alongside Tajikistan, Lebanon and host nation Qatar, will take on Tajikistan on Saturday.

"Standing on this stage again is very important for the team and fans. Now all the players, the coaching staff and the entire team are ready for the game," said Yan in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Hopefully we will have all the players ready to win this game and do everything we can to get off to a good start."

Yan has been China's first-choice goalkeeper in recent years, and the 32-year-old is taking part in his third Asian Cup.

"I intend to leverage my experience to support the team. I believe that these young talents will shoulder greater responsibilities in the future. I am delighted to be part of this team and hope they integrate quickly."

China head coach Aleksandar Jankovic said that stability is key in the group stages in both Asian Cup and World Cup qualifying matches.

"We have big respect for the competition, big respect for all the opponents in the group stage, and also big respect for everything we have done so far as a team," Jankovic said.

"And of course, we wish to do everything possible tomorrow to win the game and start well for the competition."

Despite China being regarded as the odds-on favorite, Tajikistan defender Akhtam Nazarov expressed his optimism about chances of causing an upset.

Under the tutelage of Croatian head coach Petar Segrt, Tajikistan achieved an unbeaten streak in the final round of the Asian Cup qualifying matches, earning its debut in a major international tournament.

"We are delighted to be here. It's a significant tournament for us, and we are hopeful for a positive outcome," said Nazarov.

"Tomorrow's game poses no concern. We are confident and ready to fight for every ball on the field," he added.

