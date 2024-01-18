China suffers another goalless draw against Lebanon at AFC Asian Cup

Xinhua) 08:38, January 18, 2024

Kassem El Zein (R) of Lebanon defends against Liu Binbin (L) of China during the Group A match between China and Lebanon at AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

DOHA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China got another goalless draw at the AFC Asian Cup after being held 0-0 with Lebanon in the second round of Group A here on Wednesday.

In the first round of the tournament, China had a 0-0 draw with Tajikistan, while Lebanon lost to host Qatar 3-0.

Both sides were desperately seeking a win to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

Chinese team head coach Aleksandar Jankovic, who admitted that his team were a little nervous in the opening match, made two changes in his familiar 5-3-2 starting lineup, with Tan Long, Wang Qiuming being replaced by Zhang Yuning and Xu Xin.

Both teams had a few chances in the match but missed them all. In the 45th minute, Zhang unleashed two consecutive strikes in the penalty area which were saved by Lebanese goalkeeper Ostafa Matar.

Lebanon was close to open scoring in the stoppage time of first half, but Hassan Maatouk's right footed shot from outside the box went off the crossbar in a counterattack.

Liu Yang (R) of China vies with Ali Tneich of Lebanon during the Group A match between China and Lebanon at AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The Lebanese side hit the woodwork again in the 52nd minute by Hasan Srour following a combination play with Bassel Jradi.

In the 65th minute, Wu Lei had the best opportunity of match but his close range shot was cleared before the goal line, after Dai Weijun crossed the ball into the goal area.

After the disappointing draw, China, with two points, will take on host Qatar in the third round next Monday, while Lebanon is set to play against Tajikistan at the same time.

China still has hope to qualify with at least a draw in the third round as six group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-placed teams.

China, two-time Asia Cup runners-up, have reached the quarterfinals in the past two editions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)