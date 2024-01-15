China, Tajikistan end in goalless draw at AFC Asian Cup

Zhu Chenjie (Top R) of China scores a goal which is later disallowed due to offside during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

DOHA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Defender Zhu Chenjie's late goal was disallowed by VAR before China was held to a goalless draw against debutant Tajikistan in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup here on Saturday.

Tajikistan, who made its first ever Asian Cup appearance, started strong with high pressing tactics, making China hardly organize any effective offence.

In the first half, Tajikistan had a total of 12 shots including two on target, while China only had four goal attempts which all went wide.

Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling was forced into a diving save in the 30th minute to stop Alisher Dzhalilov's squeezed left-footed strike from inside the box.

The momentum of match changed in the last 30 minutes after several fresh legs including Zhang Yuning, Xu Xin, Xie Pengfei and Lin Liangming being introduced onto the field by China coach Aleksandar Jankovic.

In the 80th minute, Zhu headed a corner home for China, but the goal was disallowed by VAR due to center back Jiang Guangtai's offside.

Six minutes later, China had the last opportunity to open scoring, but Xie's close range header went slightly over the crossbar, after a precise cross from Lin.

With one point each in the first round, China will face Lebanon on Wednesday, while Tajikistan is set to play against host Qatar.

Zhang Linpeng (Top) of China vies with Dzhalilov Alisher of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Dai Weijun (R) of China vies with Vahdat Hanonov of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Wu Lei (L) of China competes during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Chenjie (L) of China vies with Soirov Rustam of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Dzhalilov Alisher (C) of Tajikistan shoots during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Dai Weijun (bottom) of China vies with Shukurov Alisher of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan of AFC Asian Cup at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Wang Shangyuan (bottom L) of China vies with Ehson Panshanbe (bottom R) of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan of AFC Asian Cup at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zhang Linpeng (1st L) of China vies with Zoir Dzhuraboev (2nd L) of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Xu Xin (bottom) of China vies with Vahdat Hanonov of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Liu Yang (L) of China vies with Kamolov Amadoni of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan of AFC Asian Cup at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Liu Binbin (C) of China vies with Dzhalilov Alisher (R) of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Jiang Guangtai (R) of China vies with Dzhalilov Alisher of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Jiang Guangtai (R) of China vies with Dzhalilov Alisher of Tajikistan during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Chenjie (Top) of China scores a goal which is later disallowed due to offside during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Chenjie (Top) of China scores a goal which is later disallowed due to offside during the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The line-up players of China pose for photo prior to the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The line-up players of Tajikistan pose for photo prior to the Group A match between China and Tajikistan at AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

