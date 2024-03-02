Highlights of 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League

Xinhua) 11:20, March 02, 2024

This photo taken on March 1, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Hai Shaer/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 1, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Hai Shaer/Xinhua)

Wu Lei takes an oath on behalf of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Hai Shaer/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 1, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Hai Shaer/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 1, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Hai Shaer/Xinhua)

Nelson da Luz (L) of Qingdao West Coast breaks through during the first round match between Qingdao West Coast and Henan FC at the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Wang Shangyuan (L) of Henan shoots during the first round match between Qingdao West Coast and Henan FC at the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Varazdat Haroyan (L) of Qingdao West Coast competes during the first round match between Qingdao West Coast and Henan FC at the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Nemanja Covic (C) of Henan competes during the first round match between Qingdao West Coast and Henan FC at the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Varazdat Haroyan (L) of Qingdao West Coast shoots during the first round match between Qingdao West Coast and Henan FC at the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Jadson Cristiano Silva de Morais (L) and Matheus Pato of Shandong Taishan celebrate during the first round match between Shandong Taishan and Changchun Yatai at the 2024 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)