Shanghai Port overturns Wuhan Three Towns in CSL opener

Xinhua) 09:57, March 02, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Star forward Wu Lei scored a brace as defending champion Shanghai Port came from behind to beat Wuhan Three Towns 3-1 in the opening match of the 2024 Chinese Super League (CSL) season here on Friday.

Wuhan broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, when Wang Yi turned in a rebound after Romario Balde's long distance strike was denied by Shanghai goalkeeper Yan Junling.

In the 33rd minute, Wu, who was named 2023 Chinese Footballer of the Year on Monday, leveled for the home team with a right-footed volley, thanks to a header from Lyu Wenjun.

Shanghai took the lead in the 75th minute as Wu headed home a precise right cross from Oscar, who later assisted substitute Wang Shenchao to score a header from a corner in the stoppage time to seal the victory.

"We are still in the process of adapting with the philosophy of our new head coach. We did a good job today," Wu said. "Our head coach emphasized on playing fast. We are getting better and better."

Elsewhere, Matheus Pato contributed two goals and one assist to help Shandong Taishan win over Changchun Yatai 4-2, while newly-promoted Qingdao West Coast drew with Henan FC 1-1.

