2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup kicks off in Dubai

People's Daily Online) 13:10, February 19, 2024

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup began in Dubai on Feb. 15. The event involves 16 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and Spain.

Photo shows the opening match between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, Feb. 15, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tarek Ibrahim)

The 16 teams are competing in four groups of four teams each. The knockout stage will start on Feb. 22, followed by the semifinals on Feb. 24, and the finals on Feb. 25.

As of Feb. 18, Iran, Italy, Tahiti, and the UAE had secured their places in the knockout stage with two wins in two matches. Argentina, Egypt, Spain, and the United States had failed to advance to the next stage.

Photo shows the match between Argentina and Tahiti, Feb. 15, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tarek Ibrahim)

Since 2005, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has organized 11 editions of the Beach Soccer World Cup. The UAE has hosted the event twice and participated in it eight times. The current edition of the competition was originally scheduled to take place in November 2023 but was postponed to February this year.

Photo shows the match between Italy and the United States, Feb. 15, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tarek Ibrahim)

